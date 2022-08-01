ISLE OF WIGHT COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia State Police are currently investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash on the James River Drawbridge between Newport News and Isle of Wight County.

Shortly after 10:45 a.m. on Monday August, 1, state troopers were called to the northbound lanes of Route 17 on the James River Drawbridge south of the draw.

Both northbound and southbound lanes of the bridge have been closed at this time and the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) has started to establish detours and reroute traffic. According to VDOT, there are traffic backups approximately 1 mile long.

There are currently no further details on the fatality or other possible injuries.

The closed down bridge (Courtesy of VDOT 511 traffic cameras)

This is a developing story, check back with 8News for updates.