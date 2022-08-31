NORFOLK, Va. (WRIC) — Customs and Border Patrol agents in Norfolk seized around $300,000 worth of mugs, water bottles and squeeze toys that bore counterfeit likenesses of popular Marvel and DC superheros.

The import containers, which were bound for Cook County, Illinois, were initially inspected on August 3 and 5, when agents first suspected that the goods were possibly counterfeit.







Goods that infringed on the trademarks of Captain America, Superman, Batman and Spiderman were seized in Norfolk on August 25. (Photos: CBP)

On August 24, trade experts with Customs and Border Protection (CBP) confirmed that “the superhero markings violated trademark protection law,” and agents seized the goods for disposal.

“Unscrupulous counterfeiters will replicate all manner of popular consumer goods, even forcing our favorite superheroes to break the law, but Customs and Border Protection officers remain on point with enforcing trademark protections,” said Mark Laria, Director for the Area Port of Norfolk-Newport News. “CBP strongly encourages consumers to protect their families by purchasing authentic goods from reputable vendors.”

In a statement, the agency said no one had yet been charged in the case, but that the investigation is ongoing.