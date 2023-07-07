NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — The Navy’s soon-to-be newest Virginia-class submarine is a step closer to being delivered.

Huntington Ingalls announced Wednesday that the first meal was recently served aboard the nuclear-powered fast attack submarine New Jersey (SSN 796), which is in its final stages of construction and testing at Newport News Shipbuilding. After sea trials later this year, it’ll be the 11th Virginia-class sub delivered by NNS.

The menu featured some of the crew’s favorites, including barbeque brisket, baked catfish, cornbread and ice cream.

“The first meal is a meaningful milestone in the submarine’s construction as it represents the start of what will be thousands of meals served aboard New Jersey as the crew prepares to bring her into the fleet,” said Jason Ward, NNS vice president of Virginia-class submarine construction. “We understand the important mission ahead for New Jersey and we look forward to delivering this critical asset in service of the nation.”

The crew also welcomed the ship’s sponsor, New Jersey resident Susan DiMarco, a retired dentist and wife of former Secretary of Homeland Security Jeh Johnson.

“It’s refreshing to see the crew transition to working and eating onboard as we achieve the first step in bringing the ship to life,” said Cmdr. Steve Halle, commanding officer of the pre-commissioning unit. “We are excited to share this milestone with our sponsor, Susan, her son, and some commissioning members as we grow our relationship with the state of New Jersey.”