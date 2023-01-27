NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — On Wednesday, the majority of the Newport News School Board voted to fire the district’s superintendent, though several members who voted in favor of terminating Dr. George Parker said they disagreed with his severance pay.

Parker is walking away with $502,115.14 – an amount that equals two times his salary and will be paid out equally over the next 12 months.

“I don’t agree with the financial provisions with the extended severance versus what was in the existing employment agreement,” said board member Rebecca Aman before casting her vote to fire Parker Wednesday night.

Parker is also entitled to full benefits and unused leave during the next 12 months. Per Parker’s contract, he gets 15 days of leave per year, with the ability to rollover vacation time.

The terms of Parker’s severance are modified from his original contract, which states if he were terminated without cause, then he would continue to receive his salary and benefits through June 30, 2024. Parker was terminated as NNPS superintendent by the school board after a vote of no confidence this week, firing him without cause.

“I, like Ms. Aman, think that we have been a little bit too generous in our severance,” said board member Douglas Brown during Wednesday’s special meeting.

The severance of just over $500,000 is in exchange for Parker waiving his right to sue the school district, stating in bold Parker is “waiving and releasing any and all claims against employer to the date on which he signs this agreement.”

Also per the severance agreement, Parker can keep his board-issued laptop after wiping it clean of all district files. He must turn in his electronic entry cards and district ID.

As of Feb. 1, Parker is officially relieved as superintendent of Newport News Public Schools.