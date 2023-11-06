GLOUCESTER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A school bus driver has been charged with failure to yield after a crash involving a Jeep in the afternoon on Monday.
On Monday, Nov. 6 at 12:51 p.m., State Police investigated a two-vehicle crash involving a Gloucester County Public School bus at 6816 Short Lane in Gloucester County.
State Police said investigations revealed that the school bus was trying to make a left turn onto Short Lane from the parking lot of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. The bus pulled into the path of a 2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee, driven by a 16-year-old.
There were 28 children on the bus, ranging from 11-14 years of age. Eight children were evaluated and three children were taken to Walter Reed Hospital.
The bus driver, 55-year-old Faith Ronnal Williams, of Gloucester, was charged with failure to yield.
State Police said alcohol nor speed were contributing factors in the crash. The driver of the Jeep Cherokee was not injured in the crash.