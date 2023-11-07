ISLE OF WIGHT COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A 31-year-old Gloucester County woman has been arrested and charged after police say she hit a 14-year-old boy with her car, leaving him with life-threatening injuries, before leaving the scene.

According to Virginia State Police, 31-year-old Chanice Lynette Atkinson of Gloucester County was arrested on Monday, Nov. 6 and charged with felony hit-and-run.

On Saturday, Nov. 4, at around 12:25 a.m., state troopers responded to 17032 Benn’s Church Boulevard in Isle of Wight County for a report of a hit-and-run crash. It was determined that a 14-year-old boy was walking with his dirt bike when he was struck by an unknown driver, who then drove away from the scene.

The boy was taken to Riverside Regional Hospital with serious life-threatening injuries.

A 2019 Nissan Rogue with Virginia registration seen in the area matched evidence found at the scene of the crash and the owner of the car was identified as Atkinson.

On Sunday, Nov. 5, state troopers found Atkinson and the car, which had extensive damage to its front, at a home in Gloucester County. The car was seized by police and removed from the home.

The next day, state troopers arrested Atkinson and charged her with felony hit-and-run. She was taken to Western Tidewater Regional Jail, where she received a $3,500 unsecured bond.