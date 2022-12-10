HAMPTON, Va. (WRIC) — If you’re looking to give back this holiday season, Hampton businesses are here to help, with canned food drives, coat donations, a small business pop up and more.

Here are just a few local businesses and associations that are hosting philanthropic events in Hampton this holiday season:

Firehouse Coffee Financial Literacy Initiative

What: For its one-year anniversary, Firehouse Coffee is partnering with Old Point National Bank for a new youth financial literacy initiative. The goal is to start 500 new savings accounts for kids and teens 17 years old and under. In addition to savings vouchers that are now available for purchase, Firehouse Coffee will also add $10 to each of the savings accounts.

Where: Firehouse Coffee, 1 Ruckman Road

When: Vouchers are limited, so come get them while they last!

K’bana Blaq Glove and Coat Drive

What: K’Bana Blaq and J. Smith Enterprises are partnering together to hold a drag show that will benefit a glove and coat drive for local unhoused people. The community has previously been collecting coats and gloves and different McDonald’s locations throughout Hampton. You can buy tickets to the show here.

Where: Zeiders American Dream Theater, 4509 Commerce Street in Virginia Beach

When: Saturday, Dec. 10, beginning at 7:30 p.m.

Bowman’s Soul in the Wall Canned Food Drive

What: Did you know one-third of the world’s food is wasted, according to the United Nations? Instead of letting your (unopened) canned food go to waste this season, drop it off at Bowman’s Soul in the Wall.

Where: Bowman’s Soul in the Wall, 1899 Armistead Avenue.

When: Until Tuesday, Dec.13.

1865 Brewing Company Holiday Coat Drive

What: 1865 Brewing Company will be collecting gently used coats in partnership with Crescent Counseling. Anyone that donates a coat will receive 50% off one of 1865 Brewing Company’s beers.

Where: Drops off at 1865 Brewing Company at 9 South Mallory Street or Crescent Counseling at 708 S. Rosemont Road, Suite 102.

When: Until Thursday, Dec. 15.

Marching Elites & PA in VA Catering Ugly Christmas Sweater Pop Up