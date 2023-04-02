NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WRIC) — A Hampton man who reportedly has not filed his taxes in over ten years has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for tax evasion and defrauding elderly victims.

According to the United States Department of Justice, 56-year-old Clarence M. Rice, Jr. falsely told his victims that he was going to inherit a large sum of money after the death of his father, on the condition that he pay off existing debts.

Rice used this story to steal at least $632,017.44, including more than $350,000 from a 75-year-old retired bricklayer and more than $140,000 from an elderly blind man. Rice later agreed that his victims had limited financial means and suffered significant hardship after being defrauded by him.

Rice has not filed taxes since 2011 and defrauded the IRS between 2015 and 2019 by hiding his income using several tactics, including cashing checks received from his victims, using pre-paid cards and lying to law enforcement about his income and assets. It is estimated that Rice owes more than $52,000 in income tax.