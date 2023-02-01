HAMPTON, Va. (WRIC) — During Black History Month, Hampton is offering a new tool for visitors who want to get the most out of the city’s historical sites.

The new Hampton Black History Site Pass, sponsored by the Hampton Convention & Visitor Bureau, allows visitors to check in on their phones at the city’s historic museums and sites. Anyone who downloads the pass will be able to use it to access descriptions and unique information at the following sites:

Fort Monroe Visitor & Education Center

The First Africans Historical Marker

The Emancipation Oak

Hampton University Museum

Hampton History Museum

Tucker Family Cemetery

Aberdeen Gardens Museum

The pass also offers directions and operating hours.

Users who use the pass check into four or more sites and museums throughout February will be eligible to win a limited edition poster of the 2019 Commemorate Quilt, which was handmade by members of the community in commemoration of the first African landing in Hampton.

For more information or to sign up for your Hampton Black History Sites Pass go to Visit Hampton online or call 757-722-1222.