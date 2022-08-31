HAMPTON, Va. — Horror movie fans are in luck — Halloween is coming early to Hampton when the third annual Haunted Screams Expo horror convention returns in September.

Haunted Screams Expo is a celebration of horror and monster movies, with something to do for all ages. Guests will have the chance to browse works and collectibles from artists and collectors and to experience live special makeup FX contest, Q&A panels, costume contests, an on-site haunted house, and displays of cars from famous horror and monster movies. Multiple celebrity guests will also be at the event, with stars from “Halloween: Resurrection,” “Texas Chainsaw Massacre,” “Hellraiser,” and many more making appearances.

The expo will take place from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17 and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 18, and will be held at the Hampton Roads Convention Center, located at 1610 Coliseum Drive in Hampton. Vendor floor hours are 11 a.m.-7 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. on Sunday.

Free parking is available at the event and concessions will be sold through the day. Out of town guests — or just those looking to get a little closer — can get discounted hotel rooms at the Embassy Suites by Hilton just next door.

Tickets start at $15 and are on sale now at HauntedScreams.com.