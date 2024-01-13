LANCASTER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) has announced a high wind advisory on the Robert O. Norris Bridge, which connects Route 3, spanning across the Rappahannock River between Lancaster and Middlesex counties in Virginia’s Northern Neck.

VDOT advised that “high-profile vehicles such as tractor-trailers, box trucks, and large vans and SUVs should not cross the bridge. Trucks carrying small or empty loads may be especially at risk.”

A high wind advisory is announced when sustained winds reach 30 mph over a period of 30 minutes, or there are frequent wind gusts of 45 mph or greater for monitored bridges.

If sustained winds reach 45 mph or above over a period of 15 minutes, VDOT crews will post a bridge closure notice. However, bridges will not be physically barricaded.

High wind advisories and bridge closure notices will be posted on message boards at the bridges, according to VDOT.