JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The James City County Police Department is currently investigating a shooting homicide on the southern edge of Little Creek Reservoir near Toano.

Shortly before 1:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 13, officers responded to the 2600 block of Chickahominy Road for a reported gunshot victim.

Upon their arrival, officers found a man — now identified as 38-year-old Alfred Johnson of James City County — with a gunshot wound. Johnson was later pronounced dead at the scene.

James City County Police Department is continuing to investigate the incident. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Investigator Josh Ernst at 757-259-5148 or josh.ernst@jamescitycountyva.gov.