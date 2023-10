JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The James City County Police Department is asking for help in identifying and locating a person who they say robbed a Papa John’s Pizza restaurant at gunpoint.

According to police, the robbery took place on Old Towne Road on Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect, who was captured by security cameras during the robbery, is asked to call Det. English of James City County Police at 757-603-6033.