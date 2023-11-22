JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The James City County Police Department is asking for help locating two wanted fugitives.

According to police, 28-year-old Andrew Jordan Billings is wanted for possession of a controlled substance with intent to manufacture and probation violation.

Billings is described as a 6-foot 3-inch white man who weighs around 180 pounds and has brown hair and eyes. His last known address is 115 Barfleur Place in York County.

49-year-old Angela Lee Payson is wanted for two counts of contempt of court, as well as possession of a controlled substance and probation violation.

Payson is described as a 5-foot 4-inch white woman who weighs around 140 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. Her last known addresses are 956 J. Clyde Morris Boulevard in Newport News and 387 East Deputy Lane in Newport News.

Anyone who believes they may have seen either of these wanted fugitives or has information related to either of their whereabouts is asked to call James City Police at 757-253-1800.