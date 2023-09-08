NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Kiptopeke State Park on the Eastern Shore is hosting a free special event on Sept. 23 in celebration of National Public Lands Day.

According to a release from the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation, visitors will have the opportunity to learn about the Eastern Shore and the Chesapeake Bay through hands-on demonstrations and educational activities.

“Come celebrate National Public Lands Day and the great Eastern Shore at our annual event,” said Kiptopeke State Park Assistant Manager Stephanie Venarchick. “We are excited to highlight this park and its unique nature and natural beauty and share details about the Eastern Shore with guests.”

The free and family-friendly event will feature wildlife exhibits, arts and crafts, wagon rides, a dugout canoe demonstration, a U.S. Coast Guard response boat tour and more.

The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sept. 23 at Kiptopeke State Park, which is located at 3540 Kiptopeke Drive in Cape Charles.

More information about the event can be found on the park’s website.