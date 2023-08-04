The Virginia Living Museum wants your help naming its new bald eagle. Credit: Virginia Living Museum

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WRIC) – The Virginia Living Museum wants your help naming its newest animal — a bald eagle.

The museum first took suggestions for the eagle’s name back in July, and has now narrowed all the suggestions down to three final choices — Liberty, Freedom and Apollo.

Credit: Virginia Living Museum

You can vote for your favorite name now on the museum’s website. The poll closes on Friday, Aug. 11, so get your vote in while you can.

It is not yet known when visitors will be able to see the bird in person. The museum shared that he is still getting used to his new home and is not ready to make his debut yet.