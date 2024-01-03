KING AND QUEEN COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man has been arrested and is facing charges in connection with the killing of three hunting dogs that occurred in King and Queen County.

A spokesperson for the Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) said Eric Gregory Ripper — the owner of the land on which the dogs were shot — was arrested on three felony charges of cruelty to animals, including the killing of a companion animal — as well as two misdemeanors of removing electronic collars from a dog.

This comes after Robbie Shackleford — board member of the Newtown Sportsman Association — spoke out about the incident, called the killing of the dogs “gruesome” and “cold-blooded.”

According to officials, Conservation Police Officers were initially notified at 2 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 29 of an incident where a hunting dog had been shot on a property located off of Indian Neck Road in King and Queen County.

When officers arrived, they were met by King and Queen County deputies who advised that two dead hunting dogs had been found on the property.

Officers then found another dog and determined that all three dogs had been shot, after which an investigation was launched and evidence was collected, leading to the arrest.