MIDDLESEX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A 46-year-old man riding a Harley Davidson motorcycle died after a crash during the evening on Saturday in Middlesex County.

At 11:40 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 4, State Police was notified of a single-vehicle motorcycle crash at the intersection of Burrells Marina Road and Old Virginia Street.

Ulysses Wise, Jr., who was riding a a 2006 Harley Davidson motorcycle, died at the scene due to his injuries, according to police.

State Police said preliminary investigation reveals that Wise was speeding on Burrells Marina Road, did not stop at the posted stop sign and rode into the intersection. Wise lost control and hit a VDOT sign, then hit a tree and was thrown off of the motorcycle.

A 46-year-old man riding a Harley Davidson motorcycle died after a crash during the evening on Saturday in Middlesex County. (Photo: State Police)

Police said it is unknown if alcohol was a contributing factor.