FILE – In this Nov. 28, 2018, file photo, the Department of Justice seal is seen in Washington, D.C. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A New York man was sentenced today to more than nine years in federal prison for mailing threatening letters to a federal law enforcement officer with the Naval Criminal Investigative Service and to a federal prosecutor, according to a release from the U.S. Department of Justice.

In 2021, 29-year-old Brock Beeman sent multiple threatening letters from prison to government employees associated with a separate criminal prosecution of Beeman in Norfolk.

These letters included detailed threats to kill, torture, and/or maim various people, including a United States District Judge, a United States Probation Officer, Assistant United States Attorneys, Special Agents with the Naval Criminal Investigative Service, United States Marshals, and other people associated with the Beeman’s Norfolk criminal prosecution, as well as to their friends and family members.

These letters also included bomb threats for various locations, including federal courthouses, a military installation, and law enforcement offices. according to information from the Department of Justice.