YORK COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A 48-year-old man of Mechanicsville died in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 64 East in the evening on Friday.

At around 6:36 p.m. Friday, Oct. 20, State Police deputies responded to a single-vehicle crash on I-64 East at the exit onto Humelsine Parkway.

A spokesperson for State Police said preliminary investigations reveal that the driver of a Ford Explorer, John Michael Gifford was speeding, lost control of the vehicle and ran off the road, hitting a tree head-on.

Gifford died upon impact. State Police said alcohol was not a contributing factor and Gifford was wearing his safety belt at the time of the crash. Gifford was the only person in the vehicle.