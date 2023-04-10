NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WRIC) — A grand jury has indicted the mother of the 6-year-old student accused of shooting his teacher at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News in January.

According to a release from the Newport News Commonwealth’s Attorney, Deja Taylor has been charged with felony child neglect, as well as recklessly leaving a loaded fire so as to endanger a child, a misdemeanor.

According to the release, the charges come after a “thorough investigation by the Newport News Police Department” and the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office, who determined that what took place on Jan. 6, 2023 justify charging Taylor.

Taylor’s 6-year-old son is accused of shooting his teacher, Abby Zwerner, who has since filed a $40 million lawsuit against the school district’s administrators. The lawsuit alleges that administrators were aware that the student had a “history of random violence” at school and at home — and that they were warned that he had brought a gun to school prior to the shooting taking place.

In March, the Newport News Commonwealth’s Attorney announced that the student would not be facing charges.