ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police is investigating a two-vehicle crash that resulted in the death of a motorcyclist in Accomack County.

Shortly before 5 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1, state troopers were called to Lankford Highway near Chesser Road for a report of a crash.

Police determined that a 2008 Honda Odyssey was traveling southbound on Lankford Highway when the driver — identified as Marco Tulio Ortiz Gonzales of Assawoman, Va. — attempted to turn left onto Chesser Road.

Gonzales’ left turn put the van directly in the path of a 1997 Honda 1500 motorcycle and both vehicles collided, causing the bike to burst into flames, according to police

The driver of the motorcycle — identified as 62-year-old Mark Crumpler of Bloxom, Va. — was thrown from the bike and died from his injuries at the scene of the crash.

Gonzales was taken to Riverside Shore Memorial with non-life-threatening injuries. He was charged with the following:

Reckless driving

Driving with a suspended license

Driving with no insurance

Virginia State Police is continuing to investigate.