NORFOLK, Va. (WRIC) — Craft brewery New Realm Brewing is partnering with Old Dominion University (ODU) to become the schools official brewer, and is releasing a series of ODU-themed beers to celebrate.

New Realm has announced a series of ODU-branded beers as part of the partnership. The first one, ODU Golden Ale with 4.5% ABV, is debuting Monday, Aug. 7.

“I am thrilled with the beer we brewed together as the official craft beer partner of ODU,” said New Realm Brewing co-founder and brewmaster Mitch Steele. “It’s a flavorful, clear, light and crisp golden ale that we hope everyone will enjoy in the Hampton Roads area.”

New Realm beers can be found at the company’s location on Craft Lane in Virginia Beach, or at retailer across the Richmond area, which can be found on the Beer Finder on its website.