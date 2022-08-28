NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WRIC) — A Newport News man won $227,037 playing the Virginia Lottery just a few days after making a jesting prediction to his wife that he would win.

According to VALottery.com, Charles Smith of Newport News joked to his wife in July that he would win the lottery, a few days later he called her to tell her he had done just that.

“Of course, she thought I was joking,” said Smith.

Smith had played Virginia Lottery’s Cash 5 with EZ Match online, he selected the five jackpot-winning numbers using family members’ birthdays.

Smith said he currently has no plans for the money except to pay bills.

“My wife still thinks I’m joking!” He said.