NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WRIC) — The Newport News Police Department is asking for help finding a woman who was last seen on Friday morning.

According to Virginia State Police, 57-year-old Susan Broxmeyer was last seen at around 6:45 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 3 walking on the 300 block of Hickory Avenue in Newport News.

Broxmeyer is described as a white woman who weighs around 115 pounds and stands about 5’7″. She has grey hair and brown eyes and is believed to be wearing a blue jumpsuit.

Broxmeyer’s disappearance poses a credible threat to her health and safety, according to state police. Anyone who believes they may have seen Broxmeyer or has information about her whereabouts is asked to call Newport News Police at 757-247-2500.