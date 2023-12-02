YORK COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — State Police are investigating after a three-vehicle crash killed a 72-year-old woman in the evening on Friday.

The crash occurred at 8:03 p.m. Friday, Dec. 1 on Interstate 64 in York County.

State Police said preliminary investigations reveal that the driver of a Honda Civic, Carol E. Mitchell, was driving west on I-64, when she tried to change lanes.

Mitchell sideswiped a Mitsubishi Outlander, causing the Mitsubishi to run off the road before hitting a guardrail.

Mitchells’ Honda came to rest in the center lane of the interstate before being struck from behind by a Buick Lacrosse, according to police.

Mitchell, of Newport News, was taken to Riverside Regional Hospital, where she later died due to her injuries.

The driver of the Mitsubishi, 33-year-old Kierra Marie Murray, of Newport News, and her front seat passenger were taken to Riverside Regional Hospital with serious, non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Buick, 33-year-old Cody Ryan Butschillinger, of Barhamsville, did not have any injuries.

Alcohol nor speed are contributing factors, according to police.