NORFOLK, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police responded to a motor vehicle crash involving a Norfolk school bus that left two students injured.

On Tuesday, Dec. 28, at around 1:20 p.m., police responded to a crash involving a City of Norfolk school bus and a box truck located on the exit ramp to Ballentine Boulevard from Interstate 264 East.

According to police, the school bus was stopped for traffic on the exit ramp when it was sideswiped by a box truck that was attempting to pass to its left. The bus sustained small damage to its rear bumper.

The damage to the rear bumper of the City of Norfolk school bus that was hit by a box truck on Tuesday, Dec. 2 at around 1:20 p.m.

The City of Norfolk school bus that was hit by a box truck on Dec. 2 at around 1:20 p.m. on the exit ramp to Ballentine Boulevard from Eastbound I-264.

The bus was loaded with 14 students — two of which claimed to have minor injuries but refused treatment on scene, according to officials.

The box truck driver was cited for making an unsafe lane change.