PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – A 3-year-old girl has been sent to the hospital following a shooting early Friday morning in Portsmouth.

According to police, the call for the shooting came in around 12:13 a.m. in the 1100 block of Virginia Ave. This is at the London Oaks Apartments.

Police say the girl was transported to a local hospital with a non life-threatening injury.

A police officer told 10 On Your Side’s KaMaria Braye on the scene that the little girl was sleeping when she was shot in her home.

Photo Courtesy: WAVY’s KaMaria Braye Photo Courtesy: WAVY’s KaMaria Braye Evidence marker #50 next to a shell casing (Photo Courtesy: WAVY’s KaMaria Braye)

One neighbor, who has lived at the complex for more than a year, told 10 On Your Side that his home was hit with four bullets during his second week of living there. He also said that shootings are common at the apartment complex but that he can’t believe a child was the latest victim.

“My reaction is it’s terrible for a child to get hurt. The child just sleeping in their bed. And it doesn’t make any sense at all that stuff like that happens. She’s innocent. What is that? And what did you prove? Nothing. A babies hurt. A BABY,” the neighbor said.

The neighbor also said that the constant shootings at the complex are not something that he can get used to.

“Never get used to this. We will never get used to it. It ain’t what it is. It’s crazy. That means somebody’s been injured. And it don’t make any sense at all. Need to get it right,” the neighbor said.

This is the fourth shooting on Virginia Ave. WAVY is aware of this year, with the most recent occurring on Monday which resulted in a man being injured.

No further information has been released at this time. The investigation is ongoing.