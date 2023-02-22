NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A student at Woodside High School in Newport News is facing charges after administrators say a gun was discovered in his belongings.

In a letter sent to Woodside families and staff members Wednesday, school officials said the school temporarily went on lockdown after they received a tip in the morning regarding a student bringing a gun on campus.

“We immediately took swift action, initiated a lockdown, contacted the police, and conducted a security search of the student, who was identified,” officials said in the email.

The gun was discovered and recovered from a student’s belongings. Officials say the student was cooperative and taken into custody. He is facing several charges and expulsion from the school.

A school spokesperson confirmed metal detectors and wands are used randomly at Newport News schools. She said the installation of new metal detection systems will be complete in March.

10 On Your Side is working to learn more about the Woodside incident.