HAMPTON, Va. (WRIC) — Interstate 64 East is closed in Hampton after Virginia State Police (VSP) said a person was shot on the Hampton Roads Bridge Tunnel.

According to VSP, troopers responded to the Hampton Roads Bridge Tunnel at around 9:11 a.m. on Saturday, April 15 for a report of a shooting on the interstate. One person was shot and was taken to Norfolk General Hospital.

I-64 East is closed in Hampton near Mallory Street and the Virginia Department of Transportation will be rerouting traffic in the area until further notice. This incident is still under investigation by VSP.

This is a developing story, stay with 8News for updates.