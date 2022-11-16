SUFFOLK, Va. (WRIC) — The Walmart on Main Street in Suffolk is closed after a truck crashed into its entrance.

According to the Suffolk Police Department, on the morning of Wednesday, Nov. 16, a two-door Dodge truck crashed into the Walmart located in the 1200 block of North Main Street in Suffolk, causing the store to be evacuated.

A truck crashed into a Walmart on North Main Street in Suffolk. (Photo: Suffolk Fire and Rescue)

A truck crashed into a Walmart on North Main Street in Suffolk. (Photo: Suffolk Police)

A truck crashed into a Walmart on North Main Street in Suffolk. (Photo: Suffolk Police)

A truck crashed into a Walmart on North Main Street in Suffolk. (Photo: Suffolk Fire and Rescue)

A truck crashed into a Walmart on North Main Street in Suffolk. (Photo: Suffolk Fire and Rescue)

A truck crashed into a Walmart on North Main Street in Suffolk. (Photo: Suffolk Fire and Rescue)

A truck crashed into a Walmart on North Main Street in Suffolk. (Photo: Suffolk Police)

Suffolk Police and the Suffolk Department of Fire and Rescue both responded to the crash. The occupants of the truck, as well as one Walmart employee, were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Walmart will be closed until further notice, according to police.