NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — As that hot summer sun heats up the air – it also heats up surfaces – including playgrounds.

At most parks, colorful plastic has replaced the metal slides some of us may remember – but even plastic can heat up to dangerous levels in this kind of sun and heat.

We took our laser thermometer to a park in Norfolk around 1:30 p.m. Thursday afternoon. The park, with limited tree canopy or shade over the equipment, was registering too hot for most people.

The metal poles measured just over 100 degrees while the slide measured 137 degrees.

A good rule of thumb for testing the equipment: if you can’t put your hand on it for more than 5 seconds and tolerate the heat, it’s likely too hot for your kids.

Kids have thinner skin, and are able to burn easier, so it’s incredibly important that you make sure the places your kids will be playing are good to go, before letting them have a fun afternoon.

Of course, another thing to keep in mind is staying hydrated! Take plenty of breaks and consider moving your playtime to the morning or late afternoon when the temperature and sun is a little weaker.