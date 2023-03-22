NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Two inmates who escaped the Newport News City Jail Annex Monday evening were taken into custody in Hampton around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday, police confirmed.

The two men were found at an IHOP in Hampton, according to Newport News Sheriff Gabe Morgan.

Arley Vaughn Nemo and John Michael Garza escaped custody just before 6 p.m. Monday, police said, and were last seen crossing Huntington Avenue heading toward Warwick Boulevard.

The Newport News Sheriff’s Office said the two men were found missing from their cell during a routine head count around 7:15 p.m., and further investigation indicated that “the men had tunneled through a cell wall and scaled the security wall.”

An investigation revealed the two men exploited a construction design weakness by using primitive-made tools constructed from a toothbrush and metal object. Those tools facilitated their access to untied rebars between the walls. Once gaining access to the rebar, they used it to further make their escape.

The hole two inmates escaped through at Newport News City Jail Annex on Monday. (Photo Courtesy: NNSO)

Garza, 37, of Hampton, had been in custody since Dec. 19 on charges including contempt of court, probation violations and failure to appear.

Nemo, 43, of Gloucester, had been in custody since Oct. 7 on charges including credit card fraud, credit card larceny, forgery, possession of burglary tools, grand larceny, contempt of court and probation violation.