VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A 5-year-old boy is recovering after police say he accidentally shot himself, and police have charged his grandfather with felony child neglect in connection to the incident.

On Friday, Nov. 17 around 6:30 p.m. police dispatch received a call about a walk-in gunshot wound case at Sentara Leigh. Police say the child was transported from Sentara Leigh to CHKD Norfolk with a gunshot wound to his right hip.

Virginia Beach police detectives were able to establish a crime scene at a home on the 5600 block of Larry Ave. During the investigation, detectives discovered the gunshot wound was self-inflicted.

Police have not said what led to the shooting or how the child got hold of the firearm, but they have charged 72-year-old Richard Bauserman with felony child neglect.

Child protective services were contacted and responded to Children’s Hospital of The King’s Daughters to establish a safety plan for the family.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing, and 10 On Your Side has been told the family is cooperating.

The shooting happened at the child’s home on Larry Avenue, where he was with his grandfather. 10 On Your Side has been told that the firearm used was Bauserman’s.

After the shooting, the parents took the child to Sentara Leigh Hospital, and then to CHKD. 10 On Your Side was told by a woman going into the child’s home that the child is OK.

“We have no comment,” the woman said. “The child is OK, yes.”

10 On Your Side knocked on the door, and a man who answered to Mr. Bauserman answered, but declined to comment. Richard Bauserman did not return a phone call seeking comment.