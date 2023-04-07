PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Portsmouth Police say the fatal shooting of a 3-year-old boy appears to be an accidental discharge.

Police said they received the call Monday at 4:33 p.m. near the 2500 block of Ash Street.

Portsmouth police confirmed with 10 On Your Side Tuesday morning that the 3-year-old died due to a gunshot wound. Police say the boy was transported to a local hospital where he later died from his injury.

In an update from Thursday, police say the shooting appears to be an accidental discharge and that they have arrested 20-year-old Jaquan Askew in connection to the handling of the gun.

Askew is charged with allowing access to firearm by children.

A neighbor says she heard the sound of gunshots.

“We heard the pop sound of the gunshot,” Tomeka Lathan said.

Lathan said she heard someone yelling for help.

“My daughter [was] instantly like ‘You need help? Do you need help?’ You know, so whoever someone was saying yes, yes please or whatever,” she said.

Lathan later heard a 3-year-old boy was shot.

“It’s a child. What’s going on? These guns are just doing too much. I don’t know. There is just too much going on,” she said.

Portsmouth Police Department is having a R.E.S.E.T. Walk on April 6, at 3:30 p.m. on the 2500 block of Ash Street in response to this shooting.

