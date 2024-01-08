NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Police Department detectives have identified a body that was recovered Friday morning from a lake off of Norview Avenue near Norfolk International Airport.

The man, Nathaniel H. Ashe Jr., 64, of Norfolk, was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have been investigating an undetermined death after his body was found in the water.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine the official manner and cause of death. Police say no foul play is suspected.

Officials confirmed they responded to the 2100 block of Norview Avenue after receiving a call around 10:15 a.m. about a possible body floating in the water near the bridge that leads to the Norfolk airport, in the area of Norview Avenue and Azalea Garden Road.

When first responders got to the scene, they found an unresponsive man in the water and recovered the body, police said.

Screenshot from Chopper 10. Jan. 5, 2024

Water temperatures are in the mid-to-upper 40s in most Hampton Roads waterways, according to Super Doppler 10 Meteorologist Jeremy Wheeler.

