JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The James City County Police Department is currently investigating a jewelry store burglary that occurred in the Lightfoot section of the county.

Shortly after 11 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 16, officers were called to the Boyer’s Diamond & Gold Outlet located in The Gallery Shops at 6564 Richmond Road for a reported commercial burglary.

Upon their arrival, officers found the front door of the business had been shattered and multiple items had been damaged and scattered throughout the building.

Officers then searched the rest of the building and determined that there was no one inside the business.

The James City County Police Department has not disclosed what items were stolen, if any, or their total value.

The investigation remains ongoing at this time. Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Investigator Kathy Swanson at 757-259-5165 or kathy.swanson@jamescitycountyva.gov.