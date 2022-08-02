VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia Beach Police Department is currently investigating the suspicious death of a two-year-old girl who was found in the early hours of Monday morning.

Shortly after 3:30 a.m., officers were called to the 3600 block of Atlantic Avenue. According to police, officers located a dead two-year-old girl and a woman in the midst of a medical emergency in a hotel room.

The cause of death for the child is unknown and the manner of death is not readily apparent, according to police.

The case is being investigated by the Detective Bureau as a suspicious death. More information will become available after the Medical Examiner’s Officer completes an autopsy report.

This is a developing story, check back with 8News for updates.