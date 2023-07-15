VIRIGNIA BEACH, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police (VSP) is asking for help locating a missing child who they say is “believed to be in extreme danger.”

According to VSP, 3-year-old Samalea Monet Daniels (left) was last seen at her grandmother’s house on Stonington Court in Virginia Beach. Samalea is described as a Black female with black hair and brown eyes, standing about 2’10” and weighing around 25 pounds.

It is believed that Samalea is with 29-year-old Tianna Mila Daniels (right), who is described as a Black woman with hazel eyes and brown hair, standing about 5’6″ and weighing around 130 pounds. They may be in a grey 2011 Ford Escape SUV with Virginia tags N4M45T3.

Anyone who believes they may have seen Samalea or Tianna Daniels, or has information related to their whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Virginia Beach Police at 757-385-5000.