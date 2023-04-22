HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A Hampton Police officer and a man are both hurt after an overnight shooting.

Officers were called for a vehicle crash on Woodland Road just after 1 a.m.

When police approached the car to help the man, police say the man got out of the car and tried to run.

Officers say he then starting shooting at police, and an officer shot back.

Both the officer and the man were both taken to Riverside Hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

The Hampton Police Department and the Hampton Commonwealth Attorney’s Office, requested the Virginia State Police, Bureau of Criminal Investigation to investigate this incident.

