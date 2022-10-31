HAMPTON, Va. (WRIC) — A driver is in hospital after a safety vehicle crashed into another truck as a result of a medical emergency on Interstate 64 in Hampton.

The crash occurred shortly after 4 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31, and was located on I-64 eastbound near the LaSalle Avenue exit.

Virginia State Police (VSP) said that a 2019 Ford attenuator truck, which is used to visibly markt he start of road work zones and other hazards, made a lane change into the path of a 2016 Toyota Tacoma pickup truck that was pulling a small-sized camper.

Upon making contact, the camper reportedly overturned in the roadway and the Ford truck ran off the road. According to police, the Ford truck ran through a guard rail and crash into some trees in a marsh area before catching fire.

Police believe the driver of the Ford truck — a 58-year-old male from Virginia Beach — had a medical emergency, which caused the crash. He was airlifted to Norfolk General Hospital with serious injuries, according to police.

VSP said no charges were being filed at this time but they are continuing to investigate the incident.

The Virginia Department of Transportation assisted with traffic control during the crash rescue.