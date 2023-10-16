Injuries all reported to be minor in nature.

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A Suffolk school bus with 12 children on board overturned in a crash Monday morning, a Suffolk spokesperson confirmed to WAVY News 10.

According to spokesperson Jennifer Moore, the crash happened around 9:24 a.m. in the 1400 block of Cypress Chapel Rd.

She said the bus driver and twelve children were taken to area hospitals. All of their injuries were reported to be minor. School personnel notified the parents of the students involved.

The school bus, No. 78, was on its way to Southwestern Elementary School when the single-vehicle crash occurred.

There is no word yet what caused the crash.

