VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia State Police has issued a senior alert on behalf of the Virginia Beach Police Department on Tuesday, July 11 at 4:45 p.m.

Missing senior alert (Photo: VSP)

State police say 65-year-old Alvin Lee Abraham was last seen on Tuesday, July 11 at 1 p.m. at his residence in Yountville Court in Virginia Beach. He was last seen on foot, according to police.

Abraham is described by police as being a bald Black man with brown eyes and a white beard who is 5’7 and weighs 190 pounds.

Police say he is possibly wearing a white short-sleeve t-shirt, blue shorts, a black hat and black glasses.

According to Virginia State Police, Abraham has a cognitive impairment and her health and safety may be at risk.

Anyone with information about Abraham’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Virginia Beach Police Department at 757-358-5000.