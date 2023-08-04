VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WRIC) — Rappers Snoop Dogg and Wiz Khalifa are making a stop in Virginia Beach this weekend on their U.S. tour.
The tour is called the High School Reunion Tour, named after “Mac and Devin Go to High School,” a 2012 film in which Snoop Dogg and Wiz Khalifa starred in.
The tour — which features support from Too $hort, Warren G, DJ Drama and more — began on Friday, July 7, in Vancouver and will conclude on Sunday, Aug. 27, in Southern California.
The group made a stop at Jiffy Lube Live in Prince William County on Tuesday, Aug. 1, and are coming back to Virginia on Saturday, Aug. 5, with a show at the Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater in Virginia Beach.
Doors open at the Virginia Beach show at 6 p.m., tickets can be found on Ticketmaster’s website.