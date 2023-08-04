Rappers Snoop Dogg and Wiz Khalifa performing at Jiffy Lube Live in Prince William County, Virginia (Photo: Annie Gallo, 8News)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WRIC) — Rappers Snoop Dogg and Wiz Khalifa are making a stop in Virginia Beach this weekend on their U.S. tour.

The tour is called the High School Reunion Tour, named after “Mac and Devin Go to High School,” a 2012 film in which Snoop Dogg and Wiz Khalifa starred in.

The tour — which features support from Too $hort, Warren G, DJ Drama and more — began on Friday, July 7, in Vancouver and will conclude on Sunday, Aug. 27, in Southern California.

Rappers Snoop Dogg and Wiz Khalifa performing at Jiffy Lube Live in Prince William County, Virginia (Photo: Annie Gallo, 8News)

The group made a stop at Jiffy Lube Live in Prince William County on Tuesday, Aug. 1, and are coming back to Virginia on Saturday, Aug. 5, with a show at the Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater in Virginia Beach.

Doors open at the Virginia Beach show at 6 p.m., tickets can be found on Ticketmaster’s website.