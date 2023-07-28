CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WRIC) — A shooting and multi-vehicle crash off of Veterans Bridge in Chesapeake is under investigation by Virginia State Police (VSP) this morning.

Just before 10 a.m. on Friday, July 28, Chesapeake police officers responded to reports of a shooting at the intersection of Dominion Boulevard and Interstates 464 and 64. According to police, this incident involved a single car that hit multiple other vehicles.

VSP is currently investigating this incident, no other information is available at the time of reporting.

