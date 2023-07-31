VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Across the country there’s a skilled workers shortage.

It’s an industry that’s in high demand right now, especially in Hampton Roads.

A local summer camp is hoping to encourage local high school students to head in that career path.

This past weekend the ninth STIHL Manufacturing Technology Summer Camp wrapped up.

The four-day camp provides high school students with hands on experience in technology-based projects at their manufacturing facility in Virginia Beach.

The free camp works to break the stigma on manufacturing careers and educates the students on skilled trades and degreed career paths.

The students were split into teams and designed desk lamps using STIHL products.

Students manufacture lamps with STIHL products (photo courtesy of STIHL Inc.)

On the final day, teams put their manufacturing process to the test and competed for the chance for each team member to win up to $1,000 in scholarships.

Senior Vice President of Operation Lorraine Amesbury Holder says manufacturing is really something people should get involved in today.

“It’s not like the old Industrial Revolution like it used to be. It’s not grimy—the students have just been out through the plant, and they’ve seen its very high tech, an awful lot of robotics. A lot of computers. They find it very cool to come and see what manufacturing is today. That helps parents understand that manufacturing and industry is really something we want to keep in the United States,” Holder said.

Syriana Price is a rising 12th grade at Cox High School who says she learned so many new things at the camp.

“You come in with all these kids who won’t know what they’re doing so you’re all learning together, you’re all getting new experiences with one another, and it’s really fascinating just to see all the little dynamics, even from the other teams. I love it so much,” smiled Price.

STIHL Supply Chain Planner Jeremy Wells attended the camp almost a decade ago and says this career path was the best choice he could have ever made.

“It really opened up my eyes to all that was out there, I never really knew. My dad worked here for 17 years, mostly in warehouse operations. But I never knew manufacturing was such a big deal, especially here in Virginia Beach. I never knew all the position that were available from engineering all the way to what I do in supply chain,” stated Wells.

On the final day, teams competed in a friendly competition, before a panel of judges that included Congresswoman Jen Kiggans, Gary Pan, commissioner of the Virginia Department of Labor & Industry, and Virginia Beach Councilman Michael Berlucchi.

Students at STIHL Summer Camp (photo courtesy of STIHL Inc.)

Members of the winning Team Bleu — River Aman, Carson Bernstein, BellaGrace Chavez, Issac Halcomb, Aiden Kearns, Joseph Quartararo and Emily Wagner — received a $1,000 scholarship from the Virginia Industry Foundation and were named 2023 STIHL Manufacturing Technology Summer Camp champions.

The manufacturing camp is a collaboration between Virginia Manufacturers Association and STIHL Inc.