PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Severe storms Friday in the Hampton Roads region have brought heavy rain and high wind gusts, up to egg-sized hail and a reported tornado to the Isle of Wight area.

As of 7 p.m., more than 15,000 power outages had been reported through Dominion Energy, mostly in Norfolk, Isle of Wight and Hampton.

The reported Isle of Wight tornado still hasn’t been officially confirmed by the National Weather Service, but they did say there was a public reported rain-wrapped tornado that came through the area around Carrollton. Meteorologist Don Slater the tornado appeared to form in the Smithfield area around 4:40 p.m. based on radar.

Several WAVY viewers shared damage reports afterward, including Jenny Voros, who had downed trees and debris.

Storm damage in Smithfield on June 16, 2023 (Courtesy of Jenny Voros)

The storms that went through Isle of Wight were part of a second blast of storms that hit the region Friday. They continued southeast into the Southside area (with a tornado warning through 5:30 p.m.). Once the tornado warning was lifted, a flash flood warning for Southside Hampton Roads took its place. That warning is through 8:30 p.m. Friday.

The flash flash warning area (in effect until 8:30 p.m.) is outlined in green

Meanwhile there was also a mass of storms that went across the Peninsula. Those brought heavy winds, but they didn’t appear to be tornadic, Meteorologist Don Slater said.

Towercam over James River in Newport News as that part of the viewing area remains under a #TornadoWarning until 5pm @WAVY_News @WAVY_Weather pic.twitter.com/OqktkZ2mG3 — Tom Schaad (@TomWAVYTV) June 16, 2023

The storms Friday also brought hail across the region, with egg-sized hail reported in Surry County. Hail was also reported in the Harbour View area of Suffolk, the Churchland area of Portsmouth and on Colley Avenue/Ghent and Robin Hood Road in Norfolk.

You can view our interactive radar here and follow our WAVY Weather team on social media for the latest updates.