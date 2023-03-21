ISLE OF WIGHT COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A 76-year-old Suffolk man is dead after police say he was involved in a two-vehicle crash on Windsor Boulevard in Isle of Wight County.

According to Virginia State Police, the crash took place at around 8:20 p.m. on Monday, March 20 at the intersection of Windsor Boulevard and Lovers Lane in the Windsor area.

It was determined that the driver of a 2007 Dodge Caravan was heading south on Lovers Lane when he ignored a stop sign and turned left onto Windsor Boulevard, into the path of a 2011 Ford Eagle heading west.

The driver of the Dodge, 76-year-old Lorinza Thomas Boone of Suffolk, was taken to Sentara OBICI Hospital in Suffolk, where he later died from his injuries. He was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The driver of the Ford, a 16-year-old girl, and an 8-year-old sitting in the passenger seat both sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

It is not yet known whether alcohol was a contributing factor in this crash.