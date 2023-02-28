SUFFOLK, Va. (WRIC) — The Suffolk Police Department is asking for help identifying and locating two drivers who they say left the scene of a crash in which a man was killed.

According to police, officers responded to the 6200 block of Godwin Boulevard just before 10:45 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 12 for a report of a hit-and-run incident.

When they got there, they found 30-year-old Kendrick Jackson of Newport News, who had been hit by a vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are asking for help identifying and locating two drivers who left the scene of the crash before officers arrived. One was driving a blue 2011-2013 Toyota Highlander and the other was driving a white 2019-2023 Dodge Ram truck. Both drivers were last seen heading towards Isle of Wight County.

Anyone who may have witnessed this crash, believes they may have seen either vehicle involved in the crash or knows the identity of either driver is asked to call Suffolk Police at 757-923-2350, Option 8.