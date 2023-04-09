SUFFOLK, Va. (WRIC) — The Suffolk Police Department is asking for help locating a homicide suspect who they say is armed and dangerous.

According to police, officers responded to the 300 block of Beech Street in Suffolk just after 7:30 p.m. on Friday, April 7 and found a man with a gunshot wound. The man, identified as 27-year-old David Joshua Gomes of Suffolk, was pronounced dead at the scene.

42-year-old Alvin Lorenzo Bryant of Suffolk is wanted for second-degree murder, use of a firearm while committing a felony and possession of a firearm by a felon. (Photo: Suffolk Police)

Police have identified 42-year-old Alvin Lorenzo Bryant of Suffolk as the suspect in Gomes’ murder. Bryant is wanted for second-degree murder, use of a firearm while committing a felony and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Police consider Bryant to be armed and dangerous. He is believed to be driving a gold 2001 Honda Accord with Virginia tags TXJ-1714.

Anyone who believes they may have seen Bryant or has information related to his whereabouts is asked to call Suffolk Police at 757-514-7915.